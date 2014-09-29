New Issue-FMS adds 500 mln Euro 2017 bond

Sep 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor Soffin
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date September 19,2017
Coupon 0.050
Issue price 100.0440
Reoffer price 100.0440
Spread Minus 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswap
Payment Date October 6,2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1 billion Euro when fungible.
