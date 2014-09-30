FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
September 30, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 7, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.62

Yield 0.806 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.7bp

over the 4 September 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSH Nordbank,

NORD/LB, Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000HSH4UX4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

