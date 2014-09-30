New Issue- HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Sept 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 7, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.62

Yield 0.806 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.7bp

over the 4 September 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSH Nordbank,

NORD/LB, Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000HSH4UX4

