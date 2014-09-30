FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-National Bank of Oman prices $500 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-National Bank of Oman prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Bank of Oman

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 07, 2019

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.177

Reoffer price 99.177

Yield 3.305 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 07, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, NBAD & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1117537172

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
