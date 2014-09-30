New Issue-National Bank of Oman prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Bank of Oman

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 07, 2019

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.177

Reoffer price 99.177

Yield 3.305 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 07, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, NBAD & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1117537172

