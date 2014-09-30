New Issue-KfW adds New Zealand $50 mln 2020 bond

Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount New Zealand $50 million
Maturity Date August 20,2020
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.555
Payment Date October 7,2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total New Zealand $150 million when fungible.
