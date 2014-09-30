New Issue-KfW adds New Zealand $50 mln 2020 bond

Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount New Zealand $50 million

Maturity Date August 20,2020

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.555

Payment Date October 7,2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total New Zealand $150 million when fungible.

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)