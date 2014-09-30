FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW adds New Zealand $50 mln 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds New Zealand $50 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount New Zealand $50 million

Maturity Date August 20,2020

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.555

Payment Date October 7,2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total New Zealand $150 million when fungible.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
