New Issue- IBB prices dual tranche deal
September 30, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- IBB prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Guarantor Berlin

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 50 million Euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2019

Coupon 0.600 pct

ISIN DE000A11QH91

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 50 million Euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2019

Coupon 0.600 pct

ISIN DE000A11QH83

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IBB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Germany

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

