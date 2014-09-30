New Issue- IBB prices dual tranche deal

Sept 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Guarantor Berlin
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million Euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2019
Coupon 0.600 pct
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million Euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2019
Coupon 0.600 pct
Common terms
Payment Date October 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Germany
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
