New Issue- IBB prices dual tranche deal

Sept 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Guarantor Berlin

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 50 million Euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2019

Coupon 0.600 pct

ISIN DE000A11QH91

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 50 million Euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2019

Coupon 0.600 pct

ISIN DE000A11QH83

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IBB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Germany

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)