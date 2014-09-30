FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DBJ prices 250 mln Euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-DBJ prices 250 mln Euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Development Bank Of Japan Inc (DBJ)

Issue Amount 250 million Euro

Maturity Date October 6,2017

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.634

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswap,equivalent to 42.1 basis points

over the OBL #164 0.5% due October 2017

Payment Date October 7,2014

Lead Manager(s) Bofa Merrill Lynch,Morgan Stanley,Citi & Daiwa

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
