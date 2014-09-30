FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-SCBC prices 1.00 bln Euro 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-SCBC prices 1.00 bln Euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp (SCBC)

Issue Amount 1.00 billion Euro

Maturity Date October 7,2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.2250

Reoffer price 99.2250

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswap

Payment Date October 7,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc,Bank of America Merrill Lynch,Citi,Danske &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1117542412

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.