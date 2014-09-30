New Issue-SCBC prices 1.00 bln Euro 2021 bond

Sep 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp (SCBC)

Issue Amount 1.00 billion Euro

Maturity Date October 7,2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.2250

Reoffer price 99.2250

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswap

Payment Date October 7,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc,Bank of America Merrill Lynch,Citi,Danske &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1117542412

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)