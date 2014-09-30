FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- World Bank prices $4.0 bln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(World bank)

Issue Amount $4.0 billion

Maturity Date October 7, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.853

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 14.3bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date October 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN US459058DW08

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

