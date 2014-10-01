FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KB Thurgauer prices 250 mln SFR 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KB Thurgauer prices 250 mln SFR 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Thurgauer Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 23, 2020

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.515

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) KBThurg

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0255896190

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

