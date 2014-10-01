New Issue- EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2021 bond

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date September 18, 2021
Coupon 8.75 pct
Issue price 96.161
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Danske bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling and 0.30 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 350 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
