New Issue- EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2021 bond
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date September 18, 2021

Coupon 8.75 pct

Issue price 96.161

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Danske bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling and 0.30 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 350 million Turkish lira

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1075219763

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
