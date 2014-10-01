New Issue- Emirates NBD prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Emirates NBD Bank PJSC
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date October 8, 2019
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 99.664
Reoffer price 99.664
Yield 6.08 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
