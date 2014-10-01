FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Emirates NBD prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond
October 1, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Emirates NBD prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Emirates NBD Bank PJSC

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date October 8, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 99.664

Reoffer price 99.664

Yield 6.08 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
