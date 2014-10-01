New Issue- Emirates NBD prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Emirates NBD Bank PJSC

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date October 8, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 99.664

Reoffer price 99.664

Yield 6.08 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

