New Issue- Adp prices 500 mln Euro 2025 bond
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Adp prices 500 mln Euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1st (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aeroports De Paris SA

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date April 07, 2025

Coupon 1.50 pct

Yield 1.609 pct

Issue price 98.9580

Reoffer price 98.9580

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date October 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA-CIB & Societe Generale

Ratings A+ (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law France

ISIN FR0012206993

