New Issue- Hypo Tirol prices 300 mln euro 2019 bond

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Hypo Tirol Bank AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 9, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.577

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 44.9bp

Over the OBL 170

Payment Date October 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & LBBW

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Austria

ISIN AT0000A19Y02

