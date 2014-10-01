New Issue- Hypo Tirol prices 300 mln euro 2019 bond

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Hypo Tirol Bank AG
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date October 9, 2019
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.577
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 44.9bp
Over the OBL 170
Payment Date October 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & LBBW
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Austria
