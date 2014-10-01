New Issue- Adidas AG prices dual tranche deal

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Adidas AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date October 8, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.145

Yield 1.379 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98.8bp

over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date October 8, 2026

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.357

Yield 2.312 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 140bp

over the 1.0 pct 2024 DBR

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan,

Mizuho & UniCredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

