New Issue- L-Bank adds 150 mln stg to 2017 bond

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (L-Bank)
Guarantor Explicitly and unconditionally by the German Federal State of
Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 97.969
Yield 1.534 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC CM, RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 550 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
