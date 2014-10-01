New Issue- Exor prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Exor S.p.A.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 8, 2024

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.329

Yield 2.577 pct

Spread 148 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167bp

over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date October 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Citi,

Goldman Sachs International & Unicredit

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

