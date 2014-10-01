New Issue- Prologis prices 600 mln Euro 2020 bond

Oct 1st (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Prologis LP
Issue Amount 600 million Euro
Maturity Date October 7, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.834
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps, equivalent to 117.2bp
over the Bund
Payment Date October 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPmorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland,Goldman Sachs & Morgan
Stanley
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law US
