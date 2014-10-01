New Issue- KEXIM prices 300 mln stg 2017 bond

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.783
Reoffer price 99.783
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
