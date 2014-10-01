New Issue- IADB prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Oct 1st (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 16, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.911
Spread minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond through the midswaps
Payment Date October 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI & JPmorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NY
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
