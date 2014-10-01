FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- IADB prices $500 mln 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- IADB prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1st (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.911

Spread minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond through the midswaps

Payment Date October 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI & JPmorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NY

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN US4581X0CL05

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.