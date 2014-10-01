New Issue- MACIF prices 124.4 mln euro perp bond

Oct 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower MACIF

Issue Amount 124.4 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.916 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.916 pct

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Natixis

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012206217

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)