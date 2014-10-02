FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Tuan Sing prices S$80 mln 2019 bond
October 2, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Tuan Sing prices S$80 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Tuan Sing Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount S$80 million

Maturity Date October 14, 2019

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.5 pct

Spread 269.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS & HSBC

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

