New Issue- Tuan Sing prices S$80 mln 2019 bond

Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Tuan Sing Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount S$80 million
Maturity Date October 14, 2019
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.5 pct
Spread 269.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SOR
Payment Date October 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS & HSBC
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)