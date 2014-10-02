FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IADB adds 250 bln Indonesian Rupiah to 2018 bond
October 2, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- IADB adds 250 bln Indonesian Rupiah to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

(IADB)

Issue Amount 250 billion Indonesian Rupiah

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 7.35 pct

Payment Date October 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 10

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 trillion

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1106486936

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
