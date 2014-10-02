CORRECTED-New Issue- RSA prices 400 mln sterling 2045 bond

(Correction to remove over the Mid-swaps)

Oct 2nd (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA)

Guarantor Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date October 10, 2045

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price 99.225

Yield 5.153 pct

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 5 pct 2025 UKT

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC & RBCCM

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing LSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1120081283

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)