CORRECTED-New Issue- RSA prices 400 mln sterling 2045 bond

(Correction to remove over the Mid-swaps)
Oct 2nd (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
Guarantor Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date October 10, 2045
Coupon 5.125 pct
Issue price 99.225
Yield 5.153 pct
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 5 pct 2025 UKT
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC & RBCCM
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing LSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
