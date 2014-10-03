BUZZ-Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Scraps deal with Cosmo

** Drugmaker’s shares up 4.2 pct at $157.50 premarket

** Says it terminated deal to merge with Irish unit of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA because of changed political environment

** Deal would have allowed Salix to move its tax domicile abroad, a practice known as inversion

** U.S. Treasury Department announced new rules on Sept. 22 to curb inversions, including cutting tax benefits to companies that reincorporate abroad

** Company has been in buyout talks with Actavis Plc and continues talks with Allergan Inc

** Salix to pay Cosmo a break-up fee of $25 million

** Top Salix shareholders threatened last month to vote down deal with Cosmo and are pressing Salix to consider selling itself instead

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock rose 68 pct this year