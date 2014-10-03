New Issue- Landshypotek adds dual tranche deal

Oct 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Friday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 29, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 27bp
Payment Date October 9, 2014
Notes The issue size will total 1.325 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 13, 2023
Coupon 3.2 pct
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Notes The issue size will total 1.11 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Common terms
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
