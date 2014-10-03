New Issue- Landshypotek adds dual tranche deal

Oct 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Friday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 29, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 27bp

Payment Date October 9, 2014

Notes The issue size will total 1.325 billion Swedish crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006246468

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 13, 2023

Coupon 3.2 pct

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Notes The issue size will total 1.11 billion Swedish crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005768967

* * * *

Common terms

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)