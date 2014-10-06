FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Landeschatzanweisung prices 250 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
October 6, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Landeschatzanweisung prices 250 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

October 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landeschatzanweisung

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 10, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.55

Reoffer price 99.55

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid swaps, equivalent to 26.1 basis

points over the Aug 15, 2024 DBR

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW, Natixis, & WGZ bank

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
