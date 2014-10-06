New Issue-Landeschatzanweisung prices 250 mln euro 2024 bond

October 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landeschatzanweisung

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 10, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.55

Reoffer price 99.55

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid swaps, equivalent to 26.1 basis

points over the Aug 15, 2024 DBR

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW, Natixis, & WGZ bank

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

