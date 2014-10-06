New Issue- BNG prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Oct 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.936

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.2bp

Over the 0.25 pct October 2019 OBL 170

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley & Rabobank International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

