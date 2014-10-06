FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BNG prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
October 6, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BNG prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.936

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.2bp

Over the 0.25 pct October 2019 OBL 170

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley & Rabobank International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

