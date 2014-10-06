New Issue-Belfius Bank prices 1.25 bln Euro 2021 bond

Oct 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV

Issue Amount 1.25 billion Euro

Maturity Date October 14,2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.245

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps,equivalent to 32.6 bps over 2.25 pct Sept-2021

bund

Payment Date October 14,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc,Belfius,Commerzbank,LBBW and Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian Covered bonds Law

ISIN BE0002477520

