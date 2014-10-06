New Issue-Belfius Bank prices 1.25 bln Euro 2021 bond

Oct 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV
Issue Amount 1.25 billion Euro
Maturity Date October 14,2021
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.245
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps,equivalent to 32.6 bps over 2.25 pct Sept-2021
bund
Payment Date October 14,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc,Belfius,Commerzbank,LBBW and Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian Covered bonds Law
