New Issue-Belfius Bank prices 1.25 bln Euro 2021 bond
October 6, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Belfius Bank prices 1.25 bln Euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV

Issue Amount 1.25 billion Euro

Maturity Date October 14,2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.245

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps,equivalent to 32.6 bps over 2.25 pct Sept-2021

bund

Payment Date October 14,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc,Belfius,Commerzbank,LBBW and Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian Covered bonds Law

ISIN BE0002477520

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

