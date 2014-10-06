New Issue- Merck & Co prices multi tranche deal

Oct 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Merck & Co., Inc.
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.873
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2034
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 98.839
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswaps
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2026
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.236
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Common terms
Payment Date October 15,2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas, BAML, RBS, BBVA,
Santander, HSBC, Lebenthal, Societe Generale,
Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2(Moody‘s) & AA (S&P),
Listing NYSE
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Full fees Undisclosed
