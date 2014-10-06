FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 75 mln euro 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 6, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 75 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date October 10, 2018

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 40bp

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Aareal

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1TNDV9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

