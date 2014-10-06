New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 75 mln euro 2018 FRN

Oct 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date October 10, 2018

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 40bp

Payment Date October 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Aareal

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1TNDV9

