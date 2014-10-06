New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 75 mln euro 2018 FRN

Oct 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date October 10, 2018
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 40bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 40bp
Payment Date October 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Aareal
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
