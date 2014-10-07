FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-CORES prices 250 mln Euro 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-CORES prices 250 mln Euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Corporacion De Reservas Estrategicas De Productos

Petroliferos (CORES)

Issue Amount 250 million Euro

Maturity Date October 16,2024

Coupon 2.50 pct

Issue price 99.520

Spread 141.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswap,equals to SPGB 2.750% 10/24 (spot px 105.240%)

+39 bps HR (94%)

Payment Date October 16,2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB (stable)(S&P), BBB (stable)(Fitch)

Listing AIAF, passported Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN ES0224261034

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.