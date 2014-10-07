New Issue- Sparkasse KolnBonn prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparkasse KolnBonn
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.831
Reoffer yield 1.143 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22bp
Oevr the 2024 DBR
Payment Date October 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DEKA, HELABA, HSBC, LBBW & UNICREDIT
Ratings Aaa (S&P)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
