FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Sparkasse KolnBonn prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Sparkasse KolnBonn prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparkasse KolnBonn

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.831

Reoffer yield 1.143 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22bp

Oevr the 2024 DBR

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DEKA, HELABA, HSBC, LBBW & UNICREDIT

Ratings Aaa (S&P)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SK003B9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.