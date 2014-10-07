New Issue-Oeresundsbro Konsortiet prices 700 mln SEK 2019 bond

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Oeresundsbro Konsortiet A/S
Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 16, 2019
Coupon 1.01 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)