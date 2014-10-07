FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Telefonica prices 800 mln Euro 2029 bond
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Telefonica prices 800 mln Euro 2029 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 7th (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonica S.A

Issue Amount 800 million Euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2029

Coupon 2.932 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 138 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date October 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CA-CIB, CaixaBank, MUFG, RBS, SANTANDER

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1120892507

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
