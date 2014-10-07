New Issue- Abbey prices 500 mln stg 2029 bond

Oct 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date October 15, 2029
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.432
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT
Payment Date October 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Nomura, Santander GBM & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
