New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Polish Zloty 2022 bond

Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Polish Zloty
Maturity Date October 25,2022
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 114.75
Payment Date October 14,2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.25 pct (Selling: 1 pct,m+u:0.25 pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 250 million polish zloty when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
