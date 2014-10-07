FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Polish Zloty 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Polish Zloty 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Polish Zloty

Maturity Date October 25,2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 114.75

Payment Date October 14,2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.25 pct (Selling: 1 pct,m+u:0.25 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 250 million polish zloty when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0845917342

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
