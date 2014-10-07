New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 50 mln Euro 2022 bond

Oct 7th (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million Euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2022
Coupon 2.500 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.5 pct
Payment Date October 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
