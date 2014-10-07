New Issue-KfW prices $1.5 bln 2019 bond

Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date October 15,2019
Coupon 1.750 pct
Issue price 99.7430
Reoffer price 99.7430
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date October 15,2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch,CitiGroup Plc,Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
