New Issue-KfW prices $1.5 bln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices $1.5 bln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date October 15,2019

Coupon 1.750 pct

Issue price 99.7430

Reoffer price 99.7430

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date October 15,2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch,CitiGroup Plc,Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN US500769GF56

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
