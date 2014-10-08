New Issue- Helvetia prices dual tranche deal

Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Helvetia Schweizerische Versicherungsellschaft AG
Guarantor Helvetia Holding AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 25 million swiss francs
Maturity Date October 17, 2044
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 101.00
Yield 4.0 pct
Reoffer price par
Spread 322 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Notes The issue size will total 225 million when fungible
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 75 million swiss francs
Maturity Date perpetual
Coupon 3.50 pct
Yield 4.0 pct
Issue price 101.00
Reoffer price par
Spread 323.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Notes The issue size will total 400 million when fungible
Common terms
Payment Date October 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS, CS & DB
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
