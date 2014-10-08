FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Helvetia prices dual tranche deal
October 8, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Helvetia prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Helvetia Schweizerische Versicherungsellschaft AG

Guarantor Helvetia Holding AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 25 million swiss francs

Maturity Date October 17, 2044

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.00

Yield 4.0 pct

Reoffer price par

Spread 322 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Notes The issue size will total 225 million when fungible

ISIN CH0255893098

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 75 million swiss francs

Maturity Date perpetual

Coupon 3.50 pct

Yield 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.00

Reoffer price par

Spread 323.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Notes The issue size will total 400 million when fungible

ISIN CH0255893080

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS, CS & DB

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
