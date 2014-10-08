FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 13, 2017

Coupon 0.15 pct

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Yield 0.157 pct

Payment Date October 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8EP0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

