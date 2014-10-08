FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Korea Water prices $300 mln 2018 bond
#Market News
October 8, 2014

New Issue- Korea Water prices $300 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Korea Water Resources Corporation

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date April 16, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.886

Yield 2.034 pct

Payment Date October 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

Morgan Stanley & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1120819849

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
