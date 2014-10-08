FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Australia Pacific Airports prices 350 mln Euro 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Australia Pacific Airports prices 350 mln Euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Australia Pacific Airports (Melbourne) pty limited

Guarantor Australia Pacific Airports Corporation Limited

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 98.987

Yield 1.862 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date October 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, CBA, CMCIC, MUFJ, NAB, Scotiabank & Westpac

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1121229402

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.