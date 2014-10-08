New Issue- Australia Pacific Airports prices 350 mln Euro 2024 bond

Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Australia Pacific Airports (Melbourne) pty limited
Guarantor Australia Pacific Airports Corporation Limited
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 98.987
Yield 1.862 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date October 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, CBA, CMCIC, MUFJ, NAB, Scotiabank & Westpac
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
