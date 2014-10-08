FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Voestalpine prices 400 mln Euro 2021 bond
October 8, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Voestalpine prices 400 mln Euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Voestalpine AG

Issue Amount 400 million Euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Yield 2.263 pct

Reoffer price 99.917

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date October 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, Commerzbank, RBI & UniCredit

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN AT0000A19S18

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
