New Issue- FMO prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- FMO prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Financierings Maatschappij Voor

Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO)

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date October 16, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.70

Reoffer price 99.70

Yield 4.819 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Rabobank

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
