New Issue- FMO prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Financierings Maatschappij Voor
Ontwikkelingslanden NV (FMO)
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date October 16, 2019
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.70
Reoffer price 99.70
Yield 4.819 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Rabobank
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
