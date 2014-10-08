FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices $1 bln 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $1 billion

Maturity Date October 15,2024

Coupon 2.500 pct

Reoffer price 99.1770

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

Payment Date October 15,2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole,CIB,JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.175 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York Law

ISIN US298785GQ39

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
