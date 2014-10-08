FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Stockholms Lans adds 500 mln SEK to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Stockholms Lans adds 500 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Stockholms Lans Landsting

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 18, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 23bp

Payment Date October 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN XS1078279517

ITemporary SIN XS1121518002

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

