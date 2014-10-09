New Issue-Land Niederoesterreich prices dual tranche deal

Oct 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Land Niederoesterreich

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 125 million swiss francs

Maturity Date April 27, 2021

Coupon 0.375 pct

Yield 0.34 pct

Issue price 100.775

Reoffer price 100.225

Spread minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps, equivalent to Gov‘t+12bp

ISIN CH0256886505

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 175 million swiss francs

Maturity Date October 27, 2022

Coupon 0.5 pct

Yield 0.522 pct

Issue price 100.574

Reoffer price 99.824

Spread minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps,equivalent to Gov‘t+22bp

ISIN CH0256886539

****

Common terms

Payment Date October 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)