New Issue- Chip Eng Seng prices singapore $150 mln 2017 bond

Oct 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Chip Eng Seng Corporation
Issue Amount Singapore $150 million
Maturity Date October 17, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price par
Payment Date Ocotber 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS & SCB
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
