New Issue- Chip Eng Seng prices singapore $150 mln 2017 bond

Oct 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Chip Eng Seng Corporation

Issue Amount Singapore $150 million

Maturity Date October 17, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price par

Payment Date Ocotber 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS & SCB

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

