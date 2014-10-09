New Issue-Credit Suisse prices 1 bln Euro 2019 FRN

Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro
Maturity Date October 16,2019
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 45 basis points
Reoffer price 99.75 basis points
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 45 basis points
Payment Date October 16,2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)