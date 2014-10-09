FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Credit Suisse prices 1 bln Euro 2019 FRN
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Credit Suisse prices 1 bln Euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro

Maturity Date October 16,2019

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 45 basis points

Reoffer price 99.75 basis points

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 45 basis points

Payment Date October 16,2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1121919333

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.