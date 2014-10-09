New Issue-Atruim European Real Estate prices 350 mln Euro 2022 bond

Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Issue Amount 350 million Euro

Maturity Date October 17,2022

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.788

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps,over 326.5 BP

Payment Date October 16,2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings BBB-(S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1118586244

