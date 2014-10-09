New Issue-Atruim European Real Estate prices 350 mln Euro 2022 bond

Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Issue Amount 350 million Euro
Maturity Date October 17,2022
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.788
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps,over 326.5 BP
Payment Date October 16,2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings BBB-(S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
